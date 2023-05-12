Indonesia is one of the major exporters to Kuwait with exports amounting to USD 220 million during 2021, a member of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce said on Wednesday.

Wafa Al-Qatami, in a speech during a meeting with an Indonesian economic delegation headed by Deputy Minister for Investment Promotion at Indonesia Ministry of Investment Nurul Ichwan, praised the success achieved by Jakarta in advancing the economy and activating labor market, noting the strong trade relations between the two countries.

She also stressed the importance of the role of the private sector in the areas of economic development and the promotion of trade cooperation by attracting investment projects and establishing successful partnerships between the Kuwaiti and Indonesian sides.

On his side, Ichwan said that his government is interested in expanding economic horizons with Kuwait especially in sustainability and clean energy, in line with its goals of reaching 23 percent renewable energy of overall energy production by 2025. He also added that Indonesia offers 96 ready-made investment opportunities with feasibility studies in the fields of hydroelectric, wind and solar energy, as a commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, expressing his hope that Kuwaiti companies specialized in these projects will contribute to achieving the goals aspired by the Indonesian government. (KUNA)

