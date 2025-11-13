Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib reviewed the possibility of doubling the bilateral trade between Egypt and Kuwait, according to a statement.

In his meeting with the Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al Ajeel‏ and his accompanying delegation, El-Khatib discussed increasing joint investments and strengthening industrial integration.

El-Khatib highlighted the recent achievements of the Egyptian government in improving the investment climate, enhancing competitiveness, and attracting supply chains.

He unveiled plans to localize industries in the automotive, technology, and clean energy sectors by transferring global expertise and facilitating investment in these sectors for local, Arab, and foreign companies.

The minister affirmed the state’s readiness to export services to Kuwait and expand the presence of Egyptian companies in Kuwait by investing in major sectors, particularly construction and real estate.

He also invited Kuwaiti companies to leverage the advantages offered by the government to bolster their investments in Egypt.

For his part, Al Ajeel expressed his country's aspiration to ease investment procedures in Kuwait for Egyptian investors across various sectors.

In this regard, he indicated that Kuwait has development plans and projects in which Egyptian companies can invest, especially in construction and infrastructure projects.

