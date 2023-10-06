The Kuwaitis spent about 1.016 billion dinars on travel in the second quarter of this year recording a decrease of 25.3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023, which was about 1.36 billion dinars, while it witnessed an increase of about 21.6 percent compared to the level of spending in the second quarter from last year — 835.8 million dinars, reports Al-Rai daily. The total spending on travel during the first half of this year was about 2.377 billion dinars, recording an increase of 20.5 percent compared to its level in the first half of last year, which was 1.972 billion dinars.

Meanwhile, according to the balance of payments data issued by the Central Bank of Kuwait for the State of Kuwait, the total remittances by expatriates was about 1.168 billion dinars in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 5.6 percent from the first quarter of this year, which was about 1.237 billion dinars, while it decreased by about 21.9 percent compared to its level in the second quarter of 2022 which was 1.495 billion dinars.

According to the balance of payments data for the State of Kuwait issued by the Central Bank of Kuwait, the total remittances of expatriate workers were about KD 1.22 billion in the first quarter of 2023, which was an increase of 4.48 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, which amounted to KD 1.167 billion. It recorded a decline of about 17.34 percent compared to its value in the first quarter of last year, which was KD 1.476 billion.

