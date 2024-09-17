RIYADH: On Monday, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Saudi Arabia issued a reminder for Kuwaiti citizens traveling to or through the Kingdom for Saudi National Day on September 23. The embassy advised citizens to adhere to local regulations during the celebrations. It emphasized that Kuwaiti visitors should avoid displaying foreign flags, applying sectarian or tribal stickers to vehicles, or organizing unauthorized marches.

These precautions are intended to ensure safety and prevent legal issues with Saudi authorities.

For inquiries or assistance, the embassy provided the following contact numbers: Embassy phone: 0114883500, Emergency phone: 0500554256.

