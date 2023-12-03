Kuwait's Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Jassim Al-Ostad reaffirmed commitment of his country to the agreements related to supporting efforts aimed at adopting sustainability to innovate bioenergy and cooperation to build the ability to keep pace with future requirements and challenges.

Kuwait's political leadership is keen on highlighting the country's efforts to promote environment-friendly development projects and contribute to resolving climate issues, he told KUNA on Saturday on the sidelines of the COP28 in Expo City Dubai, the UAE.

The leadership's demands are precise regarding working to establish stations in Kuwait that operate with clean energy and projects that support environmental sustainability, indicating that one of the most prominent development projects concerned with supporting environmental and climate initiatives in the country is the (Al-Shaqaya Renewable Energy Complex) project to use renewable energy by 15 percent, Al-Ostad said.

Kuwait delegation to the conference is headed by the representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and includes representatives of institutions concerned with environment, development, climate and sustainability issues.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).