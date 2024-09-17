KUWAIT CITY: The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT), in its meeting held on Sept 11, opened the bids for the establishment of a freshwater filling station and related works in Dhaher. Reliable sources confirmed that the bids of three companies were accepted; and they will be referred to the Customer Affairs Sector at the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy for study and preparation of technical recommendations per the applicable regulations.

Then, these bids will be referred back to CAPT to award the contract to the company with the best financial and technical offer, sources revealed. Sources affirmed the establishment of the station is part of the ministry’s efforts to provide fresh water to the people; especially those residing in remote, border and agricultural areas. It is also a strategic alternative in the event of an emergency, particularly water supply disruption during maintenance works in residential areas.

Sources said the Dhaher station will be an alternative to the water filling station in Mangaf, which causes inconvenience to the residents in the area due to the entry and exit of tankers; considering the citizens’ complaints amid densely populated areas. Sources added Dhaher station will increase the ministry’s water filling stations to 27; indicating these stations will operate through an integrated system for prepayment and selling water; thereby, raising safety levels and revenues, while reducing waste to the lowest level.

