The Kuwaiti cabinet called Tuesday on eligible voters to join the forthcoming parliamentary election due on Thursday to ensure a bright future for people and generations to come under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The cabinet made the call during its weekly meeting held at Bayan Palace and presided over by His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

In this context, the cabinet decided to suspend work at all ministries and state institutions and bodies on Thursday, April 4, the day of the country's parliamentary vote.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah elaborated on preparations for the electoral race.

Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Al-Adwani expounded election arrangements at 124 schools nationwide, saying that classes on the election day would be online.

Meanwhile, the cabinet reviewed the address given by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday marking the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan.

In his speech, His Highness the Amir called on voters to select candidates who would be their best representatives and hoped future MPs would benefit from past experiences and live up to their national responsibilities.

His Highness the Amir hoped the next parliament would be "distinguished with faces with enlightened thinking ... National Assembly members who benefit from previous parliamentary lessons and experiences, and live up to their national responsibilities." He said: "We are looking forward to the participation of citizens of our beloved nation in the election, and who boycott it will relinquish his constitutional right, does not perform his duty to select, and has no right after that to blame anyone for the poor outcome nor poor performance and achievement.

"Everyone should neglect those inciting division and sedition, be united, protect Kuwait and its people," he said.

His Highness the Amir, meanwhile, said that there was evident severe damage to the national identity due to tampering with Kuwait's nationality, calling for supporting all efforts and measures aimed at preserving the national identity.

The cabinet voiced gratitude to His Highness the Amir for the judicious directives mentioned in his speech, wishing Kuwait everlasting security, stability, progress and prosperity under His Highness the Amir's wise leadership.

On the other hand, the cabinet reviewed the inspection tour by His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah of the Grand Mosque of Kuwait on Saturday night on the occasion of the last 10 nights of the holy Month of Ramadan.

Finally, the cabinet mourned the death of former Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Nasser Al-Hamdan and Ex-MP Hussein Al-Juma, remembering their sincere efforts and prominent role in internal and external humanitarian and charitable domains.

