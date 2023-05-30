KUWAIT - The Kuwait Cabinet approved, in its meeting held Monday, forming a committee tasked with creating job opportunities for national cadres at the non-government agencies.

This came during the Cabinet's weekly meeting held at Seif Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahamd Al-Sabah.

The Cabinet decided to task the Public Authority for Manpower - in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce and Industry as well as the relevant bodies - to study legally and financially handing out social allowance to the owners of microenterprises and to present to the Cabinet, within a month a report about the necessary appropriate steps and procedures that encourage youth to work in the private sector, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr. Khaled Al-Fadhel said after the meeting.

This shows the Cabinet's endeavors to achieve its vision and plans aimed at increasing the national work force at the private sector and providing them with incentives to join the non-government agencies, he said.

The step also seeks to find new job openings to the Kuwaiti youth and enhance innovation and competitive work, he noted.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet was briefed on the recommendation of the Economic Affairs Committee on a draft law approving the amended final account of the State's financial administration for the fiscal year 2021/2022, and the Cabinet decided to approve the draft law and submit it to His Highness the Crown Prince, in preparation for its referral to the National Assembly.

On regional and international political affairs, the Cabinet expressed its sincere congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as the country's leader for a third term in office.

The ministers wished President Erdogan every success in his mission, and further success and prosperity to Turkiye and its people.

