The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft decree inviting voters to elect National Assembly (parliament) members on April 4, 2024, and referred it to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said Head of the Local Affairs Sector and Government Spokesman Amer Al-Ajmi.

The spokesman made the statement to KUNA following a cabinet meeting, presided over by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

