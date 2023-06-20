KUWAIT, June 19 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet held Monday its maiden meeting after issuing the decree on forming the government and swearing in before His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The meeting was chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Sief Palace, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Issa Al-Kandari said after the meeting.

At the onset of its meeting, the Cabinet reviewed the gist of His Highness the Deputy Amir's speech on occasion of the government's constitutional oath.

In the speech, His Highness the Deputy Amir stressed that the leadership, the government, the National Assembly and people are partners in achieving the goals and vision, overcoming obstacles to meet aspirations.

His Highness the Deputy Amir reiterated that organized and serious action, and on-ground follow-up, as well as the best choice of officials at government agencies are of the most important reasons for success.

In addition, His Highness the Deputy Amir stressed the need of cooperation among different institutions and authorities of the State to achieve successful action.

Afterwards, His Highness the Prime Minister thanked former ministers for shouldering their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed continued efforts to implement the directives of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince under the leadership of His Highness the Prime Minister to serve the country, and achieve its prosperity and renaissance.

The minister further affirmed making efforts to combat corruption, and maintain and protect public funds.

Based on its keenness on cooperation, the Cabinet decided to form a ministerial committee tasked with cooperation with the National Assembly to determine priorities, laws and projects; to meet aspirations of Kuwaitis.

The committee, led by Al-Kandari who is also Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, includes Deputy Prime Minister, Oil Minister, and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Saad Al-Barrakk; Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Faleh Al-Rquba; and Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Sheikh Feras Al-Sabah.

Finally, the Cabinet tasked Minister of Finance Abdulaziz Al-Hajri with preparing the government's action plan to be submitted to the Cabinet within two weeks, in order to then be referred to the National Assembly.

