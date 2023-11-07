In continuation of its commitment to giving back to society, KPMG has launched the third edition of the ‘Be Cyber Safe’ campaign, providing cybersecurity workshops to young people aged 7-16 in schools across Kuwait. As technology advances, children of all ages spend more time than ever on their devices. Whether it’s for studying, playing games, or communicating with friends, technology has become an integral part of their daily routine. Consequently, parents and guardians are increasingly concerned about the impact of screen time on their children’s safety.

The KPMG Global Cyber Day program aims to make a difference in every community worldwide by helping young people and all those who support them learn how to protect themselves and others online. Throughout November, KPMG cybersecurity professionals will help students, teachers, and parents become more cyber-aware through interactive classroom sessions, both in person and virtually. Our Global Cyber Day coincides with International Cyber Security Awareness Month, an internationally recognized campaign promoting cybersecurity among organizations and the public.

Speaking about the program, Majid Makki, Partner and Head of Management Consulting and Technology Advisory at KPMG in Kuwait, said, “This is our third year running this program in Kuwait, and we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved. While the internet is an incredible place to learn, socialize, and have fun, the risks associated with online activities are real and continue to grow. We aim to reach out to schools, parents, teachers, and students to provide them with various tips and tricks on how to stay safe online.” KPMG Kuwait delivers the ‘Be Cyber Safe’ program through a group of KPMG Volunteers who are experts in cybersecurity and help various organizations in Kuwait protect their financial and personal data against cyber threats.

The workshop covers topics such as how to protect personal identity online, create stronger passwords, identify and avoid phishing scams, address scams related to online gaming, post on social media with sensitivity, and most importantly, how to handle cyberbullying. The course also touches upon the dangers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how hackers can use AI to track and utilize personal data.

In addition, KPMG also provides guidance documents for parents and schools on how to handle instances involving cyberbullying. These guidance documents cover how parents and teachers can initiate discussions on internet safety with children at a young age. By doing so, they can help children make informed choices and develop healthy online habits, ensuring their safety from potential risks. Majid further adds, “This is our third year running this initiative, and each year, we see young people becoming more aware of the dangers they face online.

The awareness among the younger generation is a positive sign, as modern-day hackers are well-coordinated, sophisticated, and often target younger people. We also witness active participation from schools, which are willing to contribute and ensure their students’ safety.” Last year, KPMG in Kuwait trained nearly 6,000 students under the ‘Be Cyber Safe’ program, with over 10 schools participating. This year, KPMG aims to reach a total of 10,000 students. The ‘Be Cyber Safe’ program falls under KPMG’s impact plan, which reflects KPMG’s commitment to creating a better society. If you are interested in having KPMG conduct this program at your school, please reach out to us at and for more information on the initiative please visit: Get cyber smart – KPMG Kuwait.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).