JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has approved holding an international Islamic conference in Makkah on Aug. 13 and 14 (Muharram 26 and 27).



Around 150 eminent Islamic scholars, muftis, religious leaders, and thinkers from 85 countries around the world will participate in the conference. Heads of Islamic associations and sheikhdoms as well as academics from a number of international universities will also be participating in the two-day event.



The conference, with the theme of “Communication with the departments of religious affairs, ifta, and sheikhdoms in the world and the like,” will be organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.



The conference will discuss topics such as moderation, extremism, decadence, extremism, terrorism, tolerance and coexistence among peoples in its seven working sessions.



The conference aims to strengthen the links of communication and integration between the departments of religious affairs, ifta and sheikhdoms in the world to achieve the principles of moderation and to foster the values of tolerance and coexistence among peoples.



It is also to highlight the role of these principles in emphasizing the need to adhere to the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah of the Prophet, in addition to serving Islam and Muslims, promoting Islamic unity among Muslims, fighting ideas of extremism, and protecting societies from atheism and disintegration.



The conference will demonstrate the Kingdom’s unique experience in propagation to God, spreading the principles of mercy and preserving values in construction, renaissance and progress in various fields while building the society.



The conference would focus on seven major topics. The first of which is the efforts of the departments of religious affairs, fatwas, and sheikhdoms in the world and the like in serving Islam and Muslims and promoting Islamic unity. Secondly, bolster communication and integration between reality and aspirations while the third is exerting efforts to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence among peoples. The other topics are adhering to the teachings of the Holy Book and the Prophet’s Sunnah; spreading moderation in the Qur’an and the Sunnah; strengthening the efforts of the departments of religious affairs, fatwas, and sheikhdoms in the world and the like in combating extremism and terrorism, and continuing efforts to protect society from atheism and decadence.



The organization of the conference comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to perpetuate the approach of moderation through constructive cooperation with international religious leaders, in order to contribute to reducing acts of violence and feelings of hatred among the peoples of the world

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).