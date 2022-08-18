Jordan on Wednesday announced the engagement of the country’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif.

The official Twitter account of the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan posted pictures of the engagement, which took place at Al Saif's father's home in Riyadh.

Members of both Prince Hussein's family and Rajwa's family attended the ceremony, including King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

Queen Rania posted some photos of the engagement on her Instagram page. In the caption she writes, "I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa"

According to SPA, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made calls to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and Crown Prince Hussein to extend his congratulations. He wished the Jordanian Crown Prince and his bride-to-be success and a happy life.

Al Saif was born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994. She attended school in Saudi Arabia before studying at Syracuse University’s College of Architecture in New York, according to media reports.

Earlier, Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah announced her engagement to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in July.

