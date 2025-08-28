AMMAN — Jordan and Kazakhstan on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement in the fields of nuclear energy and uranium mining.

Chairman of the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission (JAEC) Khaled Toukan said that the deal aims to establish a joint Jordanian-Kazakh company to produce uranium and market it internationally.

Toukan told Al Mamlaka TV that the project focuses on the development and exploitation of uranium resources in central Jordan, noting that the Jordanian Uranium Mining Company has spent the past decade enhancing exploration and mining operations.

“The agreement includes preparing a comprehensive roadmap for the project, as well as completing a detailed feasibility study expected by the end of next year, after which the licensing process will begin in coordination with the Energy Sector Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Environment,” he said.

Tokan noted that the chemicals required for uranium production would be manufactured locally, adding that the Kingdom is currently producing 100 kilogrammes of “yellowcake” and anticipates establishing a specialised commercial uranium production facility by 2033.

His Majesty King Abdullah and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev witnessed in Astana the exchange of two memoranda of understanding and three cooperation agreements in the fields of maritime transport, healthcare, standards and metrology, nuclear energy and uranium mining, entrepreneurship, and archiving.

