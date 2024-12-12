AMMAN — Jordan's Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, increased by 1.54 per cent year-to-date through November, reaching 110.62 points, compared with 108.95 points during the same period last year, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The Department of Statistics (DoS) monthly report highlighted personal accessories as the leading contributor to inflation, with a significant 12.38 per cent increase.

Utilities, including water and sewage services, also saw a rise of 7.34 per cent, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Other contributors to the inflationary trend included professional association fees, which rose by 5.86 per cent, rental costs increasing by 3.84 per cent, and tobacco products, which saw a 3.83 per cent increase.

For November, the CPI reading stood at 111.04 points, reflecting a 1.35 per cent year-over-year increase from 109.56 points in November 2023.

The monthly breakdown showed that personal accessories surged by 20.23 per cent annually, while utilities continued to rise, up 7.34 per cent.

Tobacco products saw a 6.75 per cent increase, and professional fees rose by 5.86 per cent.

Deflationary pressures were observed in several categories. Furniture and carpeting dropped by 3.52 per cent, fruits and nuts decreased by 3.51 per cent, and clothing prices fell by 2.46 per cent. Energy costs also showed a decrease of 2.12 per cent.

On a month-over-month basis, the CPI edged up to 111.04 points in November from 110.61 in October.

Key drivers included a 2.71 per cent increase in vegetables and legumes, a 2.63 per cent rise in oils and fats, a 1.74 per cent increase in transportation costs, and a 0.47 per cent uptick in meat and poultry prices.

