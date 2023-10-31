AMMAN — Jordanian-German consultations started on Monday at the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation (MOPIC). The consultations included reviewing fields of cooperation between Jordan and Germany and discussed project proposals that will be funded by Germany next year. This meeting is intended to prepare for the official governmental talks in Berlin in May next year. Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan represented the Jordanian side and German Ambassador to Jordan Bertram von Moltke represented Germany.

Representatives of Jordanian ministries and public departments, German diplomats and representatives of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, German Development Bank, German Agency for International Cooperation, German Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources attended the meeting. Germany is a key partner to Jordan offering support for development and reforms, in addition to contributing to Jordan’s response to the Syrian Refugee crisis.

