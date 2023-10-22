Israeli strikes knocked out war-torn Syria's two main airports, state media reported citing a military source, with the transport ministry saying flights were re-routed to Latakia.

"At around 5:25 am (0225 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out... an air attack... targeting Damascus and Aleppo international airports, leading to the death of a civilian worker at Damascus airport and wounding another," the military source said in the statement carried by state news agency SANA.

"Material damage to the airports' runways put them out of service," the statement added. The transport ministry said flights were diverted to Latakia airport.