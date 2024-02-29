Israeli sources confirmed Thursday that Israeli troops opened fire at Palestinians rushing toward aid trucks in Gaza, with one saying soldiers thought they "posed a threat".

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said 104 people were killed and more than 750 wounded.

"The crowd approached the forces in a manner that posed a threat to the troops, who responded to the threat with live fire," one Israeli source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak on the incident.