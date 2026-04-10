JERUSALEM/BEIRUT/ISLAMABAD: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he is seeking direct talks with Beirut, a day after the worst bombardment of the war killed more than 300 ‌people in Lebanon and placed Donald Trump's U.S.-Iran ceasefire in jeopardy. The U.S. president announced a ceasefire in the six-week-old Iran conflict late on Tuesday, just hours before a deadline after which he threatened to destroy Iran's entire civilisation.

In Pakistan, authorities were preparing for the first ​round of U.S.-Iran talks, locking down parts of the capital Islamabad. But there was no sign Iran was lifting its near-total blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has caused the worst-ever disruption to global energy supplies. It cited Israel's ongoing attacks on Lebanon as ​a ​key sticking point.

In a defiant statement, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran would be "resolute in avenging" the deaths of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the country's "martyrs", and "will take management of the Strait of Hormuz into a new phase."

The statement, attributed to Khamenei, was read on state TV. He has not been seen in public since he took over from his father, who was killed on the first day of ⁠the war.

"We will certainly not leave unpunished the criminal aggressors who attacked our country. We will undoubtedly demand compensation for every single damage inflicted," he said in the statement.

FEW SIGNS OF INCREASED TRAFFIC

In the first 24 hours of the ceasefire, just a single oil products tanker and five dry bulk carriers sailed through the strait, which typically accommodated 140 ships a day before the war and accounted for a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows. Trump said in a social media post that oil would start flowing again, although he gave no indication of what actions the U.S. might take. "Because of me, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON and, very quickly, you’ll see Oil start flowing, ​with or without the help of Iran and, ‌to me, it makes ⁠no difference, either way," he said. In a separate ⁠post, Trump said Iran should not charge fees to tankers going through the strait. "They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now," he said. Netanyahu, whose government rebuffed an offer for direct talks with Lebanon last month, said in ​a statement he had given instructions to start peace talks as soon as possible, which would include disarming Iran-aligned armed group Hezbollah.

"The negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing ‌peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon," he said.

An hour before Netanyahu's statement, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said he was working on a diplomatic track that ⁠was starting to be seen "positively" by international actors.

A senior Lebanese official told Reuters Lebanon had spent the last day pushing for a temporary ceasefire to allow for broader talks with Israel, describing the effort as a "separate track but the same model" as the U.S.-Iran truce.

Israel was preparing to scale down its attacks in Lebanon, a senior Israeli official said on Thursday. Another Israeli official said talks with Lebanon were expected to begin in Washington next week. A U.S. State Department official confirmed the U.S. would host next week's meeting to "discuss ongoing ceasefire negotiations."

Under a November 2024 U.S.-brokered ceasefire accord that halted more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon agreed that only state security forces should bear arms, which means Hezbollah must be fully disarmed.

But an attempt the following year by the Lebanese army to disarm the group fell short, Israel said.

Hezbollah lawmaker Ali Fayyad said in a statement on Thursday that the group rejected direct negotiations with Israel and the Lebanese government should demand a ceasefire as a precondition to further steps.

The U.S. and Israel have said the latest ceasefire does not include Lebanon, which Israel invaded last month - in parallel with the war on Iran - to root out Hezbollah. But Iran and Pakistan, which acted as mediator, say Lebanon was explicitly part of the deal. Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, expected to head the Iranian ‌delegation opposite U.S. Vice President JD Vance, tweeted that Lebanon and the rest of Iran's "axis" of regional allies were inseparable parts of any ceasefire.

A ⁠Pakistani source said Pakistan was working on ceasefires for Lebanon as well as Yemen, where Israel has also hit Iran-aligned forces.

LEBANON DECLARES DAY OF MOURNING

Earlier ​on Thursday, Israel kept up its bombing of Beirut's southern suburbs and other parts of the country, Lebanese state media said.

Hezbollah announced at least 20 military operations on Thursday, saying it had targeted Israeli vehicles on Lebanese territory as well as firing into northern Israel.

Lebanese officials declared a day of mourning after Wednesday's attacks on heavily populated areas, which they described as a "massacre." Outside Beirut's Rafik Hariri University Hospital, a stream of ambulances arrived throughout Thursday afternoon full of mangled bodies recovered from the sites of Israeli strikes ​the previous day.

"We're picking up body ‌parts for the most part. It's very rare that we find entire bodies intact," said a rescue worker on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak ⁠to the press.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said the death toll since March 2 had risen to 1,888 ​dead and more than 6,000 wounded.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam, Reuters bureaus Writing by Peter Graff, Sharon Singleton, Michael Martina, Rod Nickel Editing by Gareth Jones, Jan Harvey, Cynthia Osterman and Edmund Klamann)