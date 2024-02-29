Israel is reviewing possible curbs on access to Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem over the upcoming Ramadan fast month, a government spokesperson said on Thursday following media reports that the far-right minister for police might be overruled on the issue.

"The specific issue of prayer on the Temple Mount, in Al Aqsa, is currently still under discussion by the cabinet," the spokesperson, Avi Hyman, told reporters. He added that a final decision would take security and public health into account.

(Writing by Dan Williams)