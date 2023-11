JERUSALEM - Israeli forces are poised to attack Hamas fighters in their underground tunnels and bunkers in the northern Gaza Strip after having isolated the area with troops and tanks, a military spokesperson said on Monday.

"Now we are going to start closing in on them," Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht told reporters. "When I say 'Closing in on them', it's also above-ground, and also it's going to be underground."

