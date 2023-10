Israeli strikes hit Syria's Aleppo airport on Wednesday, a war monitor said, in what was the fourth such incident in two weeks as regional tensions simmer over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

"Israel renewed its air aggressions on Syria... bombing Aleppo International Airport on Wednesday afternoon," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Syrian transport ministry official Suleiman Khalil said the Aleppo airport runway had been targeted by a strike.