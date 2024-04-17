Iraq is self-sufficient in wheat and food supplies for six months, Minister of Commerce Atheer Daoud Al-Ghurairy said on Wednesday.

The agriculture ministry also expects Iraq's wheat harvest to exceed seven million tonnes, the state news agency cited the ministry spokesman as saying.

Iraq, with a population of more than 43 million, requires between 4.5 million and 5.0 million tons of wheat per year, according to its agriculture ministry.

Baghdad is seeking to be more self-sufficient in wheat, despite dwindling water supplies in its rivers, by shifting to growing crops in desert areas using ground water.

