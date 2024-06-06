RIYADH — An international media forum aimed at bolstering the drive for the global recognition of an independent Palestine State will be held on Sunday, June 9.



The Assistant Secretariat for Institutional Communication at the Muslim World League and the Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (UNA-OIC) will jointly organize remotely the event titled: “Media and the Palestinian right: Practical steps to build initiatives to recognize Palestine.”



The participants at the forum include officials of the news agencies from Islamic countries, international media unions, representatives of international media, a number of international organizations, and diplomatic, cultural and religious figures.



Muhammad Al-Yami, acting director general of the Federation of Organization of Islamic Cooperation News Agencies, said that the forum will present practical steps to enhance international media cooperation on the Palestinian issue by intensifying media coverage of announcements issued by countries around the world regarding recognition of Palestine, addressing it in a positive manner, and activating the role of media in detecting and preventing war crimes and crimes against humanity.



For his part, Yasser Al-Ghamdi, director general of content at the Muslim World League, said that the forum would put forward practical initiatives aimed at employing the media more effectively in a way fostering the rights of the Palestinian people as stipulated in international laws, including recognition of their independent state, and confronting media discourses that are hostile to these legitimate human rights, taking advantage of the current supportive global situation.



The forum aims to establish a practical basis for Islamic and international media cooperation in order to support initiatives to recognize the State of Palestine and enable the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights, in addition to strengthening the role of the media in resolving international crises and working to spread a culture of peace and coexistence among peoples of various countries and different civilizations.

