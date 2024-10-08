The International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) has commended the UAE’s latest strategic initiative—the establishment of the National Agricultural Centre.

Launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, this forward-looking initiative aims to advance agricultural innovation and sustainability across the country, continuing the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s founding father.

As a global leader in biosaline agriculture with 25 years of accumulated expertise, ICBA celebrates the UAE’s ongoing efforts to enhance its agricultural sector and bolster food security. Since its establishment in 1999, ICBA has been dedicated to addressing salinity challenges and developing solutions for saline and arid environments to improve food security and increase agricultural productivity.

Knowledge transfer

Additionally, ICBA has contributed to knowledge transfer and capacity development for policymakers, farmers, youth, and women, fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors to strengthen agricultural resilience in over 40 countries worldwide.

Dr Tarifa Al Zaabi, Director General of ICBA, said: “The launch of the National Agricultural Centre is a testament to the UAE’s commitment to a sustainable agricultural future, rooted in the vision of Sheikh Zayed. The initiative mentioned will accelerate results to achieve food security and agricultural prosperity in the UAE and synergise stakeholders' efforts.

“With ICBA’s more than two decades of research and development work in the field, we are committed to supporting the UAE’s agricultural ambitions and scaling up the adaptation of stress-resilient crops that would best utilise and manage the country’s natural resources. Together, both organisations will help to further the UAE’s leadership in agricultural innovation, ensuring the nation's food security for generations to come, in line with Sheikh Zayed’s enduring legacy.”

