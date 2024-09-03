Muscat – Hydrom, in cooperation with Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit and Ministry of Energy and Minerals, kicked off a two-week Ecosystem Readiness Lab designed to advance national plans towards the 2030 green hydrogen production targets. The multi-sector lab will assess preparedness of the country’s infrastructure within five critical streams, developing a synergistic roadmap to achieve Oman’s desired green hydrogen future.

H E Salim Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals and Chairman of Hydrom, presided over the opening, during which he said, “Oman’s commitment to green hydrogen is a cornerstone of the energy transition strategy and a critical pathway to achieving the ambitions set out in Vision 2040.”

He further emphasised, “The Ecosystem Readiness Lab is not just about preparing our infrastructure; it is about forging a unified, forward-looking strategy that aligns every sector of our economy towards a sustainable and prosperous future. By leveraging our natural resources, enhancing local capabilities and fostering global partnerships, we will cement Oman’s position as a global leader in green hydrogen.”

The first workstream will focus on the construction and engineering sector, assessing the capacity and readiness of local firms to undertake large-scale green hydrogen projects while identifying gaps and exploring potential collaborations. The second workstream will examine the current and future needs of skilled labour including identifying programmes to upskill the national workforce. The third workstream will evaluate the existing regulatory framework particularly in the area of permits, seeking ways to streamline processes and eliminate bottlenecks to facilitate timely project execution through a one-stop-shop approach. The fourth workstream will address the logistics sector’s infrastructural and operational needs, ensuring that Oman’s ports, transportation networks, and supply chains are fully-equipped to support green hydrogen production and export.

The fifth workstream, dedicated to local content, will explore opportunities across all sectors, identifying ways to maximise the involvement of local businesses across the green hydrogen value chain, as well as foster innovation and drive investment within the alternative energy sector.

Together, the various workstreams will aim to produce a comprehensive roadmap, with detailed sectoral work plans, timelines and resource requirements to ensure measurability, accountability and transparency in tracking progress.

“These lab sessions are more than just a strategic exercise; they represent a significant step forward in ensuring that Oman’s transition to green hydrogen is both inclusive and transformative,” said Abdulaziz al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom. “As we move towards our goal of producing over 1mn mtpa by 2030, our focus is on ensuring that every aspect of the ecosystem is fully prepared for the challenges and opportunities ahead, laying the groundwork for long-term economic resilience for Oman.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

