Muscat – To boost investments in the sultanate, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) offered 296 government plots of land via public auction in the first six months of 2023.

According to an official at MHUP, this is in line with the ministry’s efforts to support growth of the GDP, boost economic output through manufacturing, commercial and other industrial activities, fuel socioeconomic development and support the strategic goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Of the 296 plots, 89 are in Dakhliyah, 64 in Musandam, 46 in Muscat, 39 in Dhofar, 16 in Dhahirah, 15 in South Batinah, 12 in Buraimi, five each in North Batinah and North Sharqiyah, four in South Sharqiyah and one in Al Wusta.

The plots offered are not restricted for any particular purpose and are located in areas with large population density.

The official added that the ministry also launched five investment sites as part of the national initiative of integrated residential neighbourhoods (Sorouh) in the same period.

The initiative aims to achieve the objectives of population and economic growth, while enabling the private sector to attract investments in the governorates to contribute to the development of integrated and sustainable urban communities.

Real estate worth RO1.4bn was traded in H1 2023, according to statistics released by the ministry. The figures also show the total number of beneficiaries of the Amlak platform, which includes 56 services in all sectors, reached 57,768 this year.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

