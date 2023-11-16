The head of Dubai’s crypto regulator is set to depart, according to a Bloomberg report.

Henson Orser, who headed the Dubai-based Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority since January, will now be replaced by Matthew White, a partner at PwC who has worked with VARA as a consultant, the regulator told Bloomberg. Orser is stepping down over personal reasons, the news agency added, citing unnamed sources.

The news comes ahead of VARA’s plans to impose fines on crypto companies that have failed to comply with the guidelines set by the regulator, with a deadline set for November 17.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com