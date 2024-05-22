A senior Hamas official said Wednesday it was the "brave resistance" of the Palestinian people that spurred three European countries in quick succession -- Norway, Ireland and Spain -- to recognise a State of Palestine.

"These successive recognitions are the direct result of this brave resistance and the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people... We believe this will be a turning point in the international position on the Palestinian issue," Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas political bureau member, told AFP.