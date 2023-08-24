Golden Line service update on Friday: Qatar

The Doha Metro and Lusail Tram announced service updates for the Golden Line on August 25, marking the completion of temporary service adjustments on the networks’ three lines.Alternative bus routes will operate to ensure a seamless travel experience for passengers who typically rely on the Gold Line.Route 1, a one-way route, is set to operate from Al Aziziyah to Ras Bu Abboud, providing passengers with a convenient connection between these two important areas. Route 2, running in the opposite direction, will facilitate travel from Ras Bu Abboud to Al Aziziyah while Route 3 is designed as a shuttle service, operating between Al Sadd and Bin Mahmoud.According to the announcement, buses along these alternative routes will be available at intervals of five minutes, ensuring a smooth travel experience and minimal wait times for passengers.The announcement noted that the Metrolink M316 will also experience a change in its operating location as part of the service updates. Instead of Shelter 1, it will now operate from Shelter 2 at the Ras Bu Abboud Station.While these updates are set to enhance travel along the Gold Line, Doha Metro and Lusail Tram said that commuters can use the Metroexpress services, which will continue to operate as usual across Doha Metro network.The Gold Line, extending from Ras Bu Abboud to Al Aziziyah, is a pivotal east-to-west corridor that connects key destinations across the city. With eleven strategically placed stations, including stops at iconic locations like the Qatar National Museum, Souq Waqif, Sport City (for Khalifa International Stadium), and Al Aziziyah (for Villaggio Mall), it has become a lifeline for countless metro commuters.Commuters can continue to rely on the Green and Red Lines of the Doha Metro, as these lines remain unaffected by the upcoming service adjustments on the Gold Line.