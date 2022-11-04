According to data obtained from the World Gold Council, the demand for jewelry in Kuwait during the first nine months of 2022 increased by eight percent annually, reports Al-Seyassah daily. The quantity of jewelry in demand in Kuwait during the first nine months of 2022 was about 10.8 tons, compared to 10 tons in the same period in 2021, according to the website “Live”.

The total demand for gold coins in Kuwait in the nine months until September 30 increased by 22.2 percent to 3.3 tons from 2.7 tons during the same period in the previous year.

The demand for jewelry in Kuwait in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 37 percent annually to 4 tons compared to 2.9 tons in the same period last year. Quarterly, the demand for jewelry increased by 5.26 percent in Kuwait from 3.8 tons during the second quarter of 2022.

