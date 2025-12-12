Gold edged lower on Friday after hitting a more than seven-week high in the previous session, as investors booked ‍profits, while silver ‍surged to yet another all-time peak on Thursday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold dipped 0.2% ​to $4,277.64 per ounce, as of 0029 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures for February delivery was down 0.1% at $4,307.80 ⁠per ounce.

* The U.S. dollar plummeted to an eight-week low in the previous session, making greenback-priced ⁠gold more ‌affordable for overseas buyers.

* The Fed delivered its third-consecutive 25-basis-point rate cut for the year in a deeply divided vote on Wednesday, but signalled that further ⁠cuts were unlikely as it waits for clearer signs on a softening job market and inflation that "remains somewhat elevated".

* The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased by the most in nearly 4-1/2 years last week, but the ⁠surge likely does not suggest a material ​weakening in labor market conditions.

* A majority of U.S. central bankers expect they will need to cut short-term ‍interest rates next year, but in an unprecedented move for the Fed, six policymakers indicated they didn't support even ​Wednesday's quarter-point cut.

* Fed Chair Jerome Powell also declined to offer any guidance on whether another cut is likely in the near term.

* Non-yielding assets such as gold tend to perform well in low-interest-rate environments.

* Investors now await the monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls report, set to be released on December 16, for fresh cues on the Fed's policy path.

* India's pension regulator on Wednesday issued revised investment rules for the country's pension funds, permitting investments in gold and silver exchange-traded funds.

* Meanwhile, spot silver fell 0.5% to $63.31/oz after scaling a ⁠record peak of $64.31 on Thursday. Year-to-date, prices have surged 119%, ‌supported by rising industrial demand, falling inventories, and the metal's entry into the U.S. critical minerals list.

* Elsewhere, platinum lost 0.2% to $1,691.45, while palladium fell 0.5% to $1,476.5.

