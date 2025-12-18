Gold eased on Thursday following last session's 1% rise and silver fell from a record high after breaching ‍the $65-mark as profit-taking ‍and a firmer dollar took hold ahead of key U.S. inflation data ​later in the week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold lost 0.4% to $4,324.59 an ounce by 01:46 GMT, after ⁠rising more than 1% late on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $4,356.4.

* Spot silver ⁠fell 0.7% ‌to $65.78 an ounce, after touching an all-time high of $66.88 in the previous session.

* Silver has gained 129% year-to-date, outpacing gold, which has logged a ⁠65% annual rise.

* The dollar held gains on the day, after touching a near one-week high previously.

* On Tuesday, data showed that the U.S. unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, surpassing a Reuters poll of economists' estimate of 4.4%, the highest ⁠since September 2021.

* Weakness in ​the labour market could raise the chances of rate cuts next year, benefitting non-yielding assets like gold.

* ‍Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered its third and final quarter-point rate cut of the year. ​Investors are now pricing in two 25-basis-point cuts in 2026.

* Investors now await November's Consumer Price Index due later in the day, and the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index on Friday.

* Fed Governor Christopher Waller, on the short list to succeed Chair Jerome Powell next year and scheduled to be interviewed for the job by U.S. President Donald Trump later in the day, said he would "absolutely" defend the central bank's independence if it were challenged.

* Elsewhere, Trump ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving ⁠Venezuela, in Washington's latest move to increase pressure on ‌President Nicolas Maduro's government, adding to safe-haven demand.

* Platinum rose 2.5% to $1,946.50, a more than 17-year high. Palladium added 0.2% to $1,650.75.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0745 France Business Climate Mfg, Overall Dec 1200 UK BOE Bank Rate Dec 1315 EU ECB Refinancing, Deposit ‌Rate Dec 1300 US Core CPI ⁠MM SA, YY NSA Nov 1300 US CPI MM SA, YY NSA Nov 1330 US Initial Jobless Clm 13 Dec, w/e 1330 US CPI Wage Earner Nov 1330 US Philly ⁠Fed Business Indx Dec

(Reporting by Ishaan Arora; Editing by Sumana Nandy)