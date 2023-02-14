ABU DHABI - An international conference in Abu Dhabi on 21st and 22nd February will discuss the role of female leadership in establishing peace, social integration, and driving prosperity.

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF); the Global Women Summit 2023 is organised by the World Muslim Communities Council (TWMCC) in cooperation with the GWU, to commemorate 100th anniversary of women obtaining the right to vote in elections.

The mission statement of the Summit says that women’s leadership is vital to peacebuilding, social integration, and driving prosperity, especially to advance gender equality and women empowerment in our time.

“As we enter into a new era of uncertainty as a result of the global pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, and economic downturn, women of different races, faiths, and cultures should join hands to face the challenges and contribute their wisdom for peace-building, economic recovery, and social inclusion. The role of women leaders, as demonstrated during other crises should be celebrated and promoted for humanity's progress.”

The organisers pointed out that it is time for a global conversation involving decision-makers, scholars, activists, and practitioners, to share perspectives, experiences, and solutions for women's leadership on issues like gender inequality, domestic abuse, and political disadvantages, among others.

The two-day day Summit will be attended by prominent stateswomen, faith leaders, entrepreneurs, social activists, cultural personalities, media celebrities, and scholars from more than 100 countries. Speakers and participants will address a multitude of struggles faced by women at this critical juncture of human history and find ways to build bridges of peace, inclusion, and prosperity between communities.