Muscat: The General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW) has signed a cooperation agreement with Jabreen Academy to enhance the capabilities of working women, particularly representatives of women’s committees in Oman. The agreement focuses on training and development programs in areas such as training principles, presentation skills, and effective influence. It also includes workshops on improving the work environment and enhancing productivity.

The agreement was signed by Nabhan Ahmad Al-Battashi, Chairman of the GFOW, and Nasir Khalid Al-Yaarubi, CEO of Jabreen Academy.

The purpose of the agreement is to strengthen collaboration between the two parties to serve the mutual interests of representatives of women’s committees in trade unions and sectoral general unions, as well as the Women’s Committee of the GFOW. It aims to develop and enhance their skills and capabilities through meaningful training, educational, and practical programmes, in accordance with the latest developments in labour market and labour laws and regulations, thereby contributing to the empowerment of women in the private sector.

The agreement includes several key elements, such as exchanging expertise between the parties, offering mutual benefits, and implementing various training programmes. Notably, it features a training programme focused on developing the skills of trainers for members of women’s committees in the trade unions affiliated with the GFOW. It also provides effective guidance for female leaders from these committees. Additionally, the academy will offer training programmes for women’s committee representatives across different economic sectors and conduct workshops during field visits organised by the GFOW in various governorates. These workshops aim to improve the work environment, enhance productivity, and organise labour relations. They will cover topics such as training principles and basics, presentation and public speaking skills, preparation of training materials, effective influence, negotiation, and persuasion skills.

As stipulated by the agreement, a training programme on developing trainer skills was conducted from 18 to 22 August 2024, sponsored by Advario Terminals. It involved members from women’s committees in trade unions affiliated with the GFOW. The programme covered five main areas: training fundamentals, training methods and games, presentation and public speaking skills, preparation of training materials, and delivering presentations and sessions, in line with the best global models.

These efforts aim to develop effective female leaders in the private sector, strengthen the involvement of working women in trade union activities, and further empower them in their work and representation within trade unions. According to the GFOW 2023 annual report, the involvement of women in trade union activities has increased, with 554 female members in women’s committees across 59 trade unions and 61 female members in the governing bodies of trade unions and sectoral general unions. Additionally, four women have joined the GFOW Board of Directors.

