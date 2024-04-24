Doha, Qatar: The European Union and the GCC countries must accelerate joint action to achieve the urgent goals of an immediate ceasefire and maintain the delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to the occupied Palestinian territories, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said speaking at the EU-GCC High Level Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation held in Luxembourg yesterday.

“We must accelerate efforts to achieve peace, security and stability in our region and throughout the world,” he added.

He further said: “We are all feeling the repercussions of the unprecedented violent conflict taking place in the Middle East, which is now entering the seventh month since the outbreak of war in the occupied Palestinian Gaza Strip.”

During these months, he said, Qatar and its regional and international partners worked relentlessly to reach an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, prevent the confrontations from spreading to other war fronts in the region and resume the peace process.

“But unfortunately, it is in vain. However, we have not lost hope, and we must continue to make persistent efforts.”

Qatar participated in the high-level forum between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the European Union on regional security, held yesterday in Luxembourg. Prime Minister chaired the State of Qatar’s delegation to the forum.

The forum discussed developments in the region and ways for de-escalation and calm, particularly in ending the war in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, the forum addressed the developments in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, maritime security, and freedom of navigation.

Speaking at the high-level forum, the Prime Minister said: “Qatar reaffirms its permanent position that only diplomatic means are capable of resolving differences and conflicts and ending bloodshed and we all hope to see a just and comprehensive peace that always recognises the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and puts an end to this devastating war.”

“The GCC Vision for Security, adopted by the GCC Ministerial Council in December last year, demonstrates a firm commitment to working to prevent a further security collapse in the region, and the necessity of using diplomacy and peaceful means to resolve disputes, no matter how complex.”

He stressed the need to strengthen all partnerships to face current challenges and increase cooperation to serve the interests of both sides and the common good of humanity.

He noted that the GCC countries and the European Union can make a real difference, and together they can restore security to the region and a future of peace instead of the current situation mired in a cycle of violence and revenge.

“On behalf of Qatar and GCC, let me begin by expressing our happiness to be with you all at the High-Level Gulf-European Forum for Regional Security and Cooperation, which provides us with an opportunity to discuss security and strategic cooperation between the European Union and the GCC.”

He added: “We hope that this meeting will be a new opportunity to develop and strengthen strategic relations between the GCC countries and the European Union countries and an opportunity to intensify coordinated diplomatic action to achieve our regional and international goals, especially in the areas of peace, justice, security, and sustainable development progress.”

He said that Qatar and GCC countries will spare no effort in fully cooperating to achieve all the good and noble goals.

“It is a matter of pride to witness that strategic relations between two regions have improved significantly over the years, especially in the field of security and energy, which prompts us to work more and strive to strengthen our fruitful partnership in various sectors and fields.”

“Our joint cooperation is needed now more than ever. Today, we face many threats and challenges, from wars and military conflicts to environmental disasters and humanitarian crises, waves of irregular mass migration, and other obstacles to freedom of international trade and energy security, and the serious misuse of artificial intelligence technologies, all of which are extremely dangerous challenges, far exceeding in their negative effects at national and regional boundaries.”

He said: “Our collective, resolute and unwavering political will is required to ensure global peace and stability.

Hence, the GCC countries renew their commitment to confront these challenges and support the international system based on the legal and moral rules that have long formed the basis of our human civilisation in cooperation with the countries of the European Union.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

