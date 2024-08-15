Dhofar: The 'Future Oman Fund' launched its introductory meeting on Wednesday at the Dhofar Hall of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Dhofar Governorate in the presence of business leaders, investors, and experts from various sectors.

This meeting serves as a platform to present a detailed overview of the fund’s objectives and strategic initiatives. Key highlights include exploring the fund's investment opportunities and guidance on how stakeholders can benefit from its programs.

This meeting also provided a crucial opportunity to understand the pivotal role the fund will play in realizing Oman Vision 2040 by driving sustainable and innovative investments across various sectors.

The fund is poised significantly to contribute to the nation’s economic growth and diversification.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

