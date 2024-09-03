Muscat: Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, today made a phone call with Ivan Kondov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria.

During the telephonic conversation, the ministers discussed bilateral relations and means of expanding cooperation between the two friendly countries. They expressed a common desire to develop their mutual gains diplomatically, economically, culturally and in the fields of energy and transport. They exchanged views about regional and international developments and agreed to continue consultation and cooperation in this respect, either through bilateral communication or multilateral meetings.

The two ministers also pledged to back efforts to ease the ongoing escalation and establish peace and stability.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

