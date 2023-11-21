Snapping three days of bullish momentum, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Monday fell 60 points on selling pressure, notably in the industrials, real estate, consumer goods and

banking sectors.

The foreign institutions were seen net profit takers as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.58% to 10,181.27 points, reflecting the caution seen in the Gulf shores ahead of the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

The Arab retail investors turned bearish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 4.68%.

About 74% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation shed QR4.39bn or 0.73% to QR594.37bn with mid and microcap segments losing the most.

However, the domestic institutions were seen increasingly into net selling in the main market, which regained from an intraday low of 10,157 points.

The local individuals turned net buyers in the main bourse, which saw as many as 8,765 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan) valued at QR0.02mn trade across four deals.

The Gulf individuals were marginally bullish in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds and treasury bills.

The Islamic index was seen declining slower than the other indices in the main bourse, which witnessed no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index fell 0.58%, All Share Index by 0.65% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.34% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.

The industrials sector index tanked 1.14%, realty (0.93%), consumer goods and services (0.87%) and banks and financial services (0.78%); while transport gained 1.34% and insurance 0.02%. The telecom index was rather flat.

Major losers in the main market included Industries Qatar, QNB, Qatar Electricity and Water, Medicare Group, Zad Holding, Al Khaleej Takaful, Ezdan, QIIB, Commercial Bank, Widam Food, Mannai Corporation and United Development Company. In the venture market, both Al Faleh Educational Holding and Mahhar Holding saw their shares depreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Milaha, Doha Insurance, Meeza, Qatar Insurance and Dlala were among the gainers in the main bourse.

The foreign institutions turned net sellers to the tune of QR13.6mn compared with net buyers of QR15.15mn on November 19.

The Arab individuals were net sellers to the extent of QR6.48mn against net buyers of QR10.96mn on Sunday.

However, the domestic funds’ net buying strengthened noticeably to QR25.93mn compared to QR10.67mn the previous day.

The local individual investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR1.01mn against net sellers of QR25.21mn on November 19.

The Gulf retail investors were net buyers to the extent of QR0.53mn compared with net sellers of QR0.75mn on Sunday.

The foreign individual investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR0.04mn against net sellers of QR3.12mn the previous day.

The Gulf institutions’ net profit booking weakened marginally to QR7.43mn compared to QR7.71mn on November 19.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the twelfth consecutive session.

Trade volumes in the main market fell 9% to 148.92mn shares and value by 7% to QR428.95mn, while deals rose 6% to 15,990.

The venture market witnessed an 83% surge in trade volumes to 0.73mn equities, 80% in value to QR1.15mn and 63% in transactions to 75.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).