Kuwait Finance House (KFH)has launched a personal financing campaign the first of its kind in the Kuwaiti market titled “Sustainable Financing of Green Products” targeting citizens owning private housing plots.

The campaign offers a comprehensive range of resources for customers to construct their homes using green sustainable housing and consumer products that contribute to the preservation of natural resources and the harnessing of renewable energy. Thanks to its financing solutions, the campaign facilitates the process of building the future house in cooperation with specialized companies in the field.

Abdulaziz Alsaeed, Acting Executive Manager of Personal Finance at KFH, said that the campaign contributes to enhancing KFH’s role in raising awareness for preserving natural resources through 1) providing products that reduce electricity and water consumption, 2) expanding reliance on building and construction elements that comply with sustainability standards 3) offering customers special features and a new experience. Alsaeed added that the campaign would promote the adoption of environmental sustainability initiatives within the construction industry.

Alsaeed stressed KFH’s continuous role in supporting the state’s efforts in providing suitable housing for the citizens, pointing out that the three-month campaign provides the top-tier features in the market, including exclusive discounts on housing and consumer products. Additionally, the first installment is due after 12 months from signing the contract and the maximum limit for financing is up to KD 70,000 for housing finance and up to KD 25,000 dinars for consumer finance, whereas the credit period is up to 15 years. Customers can also postpone the installment and have the opportunity to rearrange the indebtedness in the future.

Alsaeed noted that the campaign is launched across all KFH branches in cooperation with specialized national companies for supplying and installing green products.

He pointed out that the green products used in the construction process are divided into two parts, the first is related to equipment and devices to reduce electricity consumption, harness renewable energy, as well as water equipment and accessories. The second part is related to smart systems and apps that control various home appliances and energy sources remotely.

Alsaeed expressed his confidence that the campaign will highlight the importance of sustainable green products in the construction field, raise awareness and underline the social and economic impact of those products.

