KUWAIT -- Chairman of Kuwait's Green Urban Development Initiatives Committee (GUDI) Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has emphasized the committee's keenness to enhance cooperation with the private sector and other initiators to expand the green spaces and decorative planting across the country.



Speaking at the Initiators Forum, Sheikh Humoud, who doubles as governor of Al-Ahmadi, said the GUDI aims to create a beautiful urban environment and a more sustainable future for the State of Kuwait.



The committee seeks to promote the concept of community partnership to achieve sustainable development, he clarified.

He added that the committee's responsibilities include evaluating the environmental and financial feasibility of the green urban development initiatives submitted by individuals, private sector companies, foreign companies, etc.



The forum, organized by the GUDI, was attended the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah; Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Sabih Al-Mukhaizeem; Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Children Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah; Minister of State for Communications Omar Al-Omar; Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Dr. Abdulatif Al-Mashari; Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah; and more than 100 initiators representing individuals, oil companies, private companies and foreign companies.

