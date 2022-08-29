Hundreds of thousands of Expo 2020 Dubai fans can relive their memories when its legacy site — Expo City Dubai — reopens on October 1. What’s more, many experiences will be free, with no entry tickets needed to access the site.

Earlier today, it was announced that Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion will start receiving visitors from September 1. Tickets cost Dh50 per person per pavilion. Garden in the Sky — the rotating observation deck — will receive visitors for Dh30 per ride.

Organisers announced that “much of Expo City Dubai’s public realm” will be open and free to visit. This means that you can walk down Expo lanes and explore its parks and other areas once again, this time for free!

“Visitors can choose to walk, while buggies, the Expo Explorer, eScooters and eBikes are also available (as paid services),” the city said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had in June announced that the site would reopen as a tech-enabled city of the future.

It features a number of Expo 2020 Dubai’s flagship pavilions, entertainment and technology offerings as it recreates the event’s magic, energy and excitement.

Expo 2020 Dubai favourites like Al Wasl Plaza and Surreal water feature will open in October. Later this year, the Opportunity Pavilion will become the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum – a new addition highlighting the history and impact of World Expos and celebrating the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo City Dubai will also receive students under its Expo School Programme. It has prepared an “awe-inspiring and evolving array of immersive educational experiences, exhibits and interactive workshops, reflecting the themes of the pavilions”.

