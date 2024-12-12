ANKARA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced late Wednesday that Ethiopia and Somalia reached an agreement to solve the conflict between the two nations in Ankara-mediated peace talks.

"We have taken the first step toward a new beginning based on peace, cooperation between Somalia, Ethiopia," President Erdogan said at a joint news conference with his Somalian counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Both sides agreed on holding technical negotiations, facilitated by Turkey, by the end of February 2025 and to work out a mutually-beneficial agreement within four months that recognizes the potential benefit that can be gained from Ethiopia's safe access to the sea while respecting the territorial integrity of Somalia, the Anadolu News Agency reported.

The Turkish leader said the agreed-upon joint statement by Somalia and Ethiopia will establish a solid foundation for cooperation and prosperity based on mutual respect. Erdogan said Turkiye, Somalia and Ethiopia will plan future steps together and implement projects to boost regional peace and prosperity.

He also praised Somalia's president and Ethiopia's prime minister for "reaching this historic reconciliation with great dedication" during the Ankara-mediated peace talks.

Ahmed hailed Turkiye for its efforts in resolving the Somalia-Ethiopia conflict during the talks. Mohamud also hailed Turkiye's efforts in resolving the perennial territorial and political conflict between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on January 1 to use its Red Sea port of Berbera.

