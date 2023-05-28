ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Turks had given him the responsibility of governing for the next five years, declaring Turkey as the only winner of a runoff presidential election.

Addressing supporters atop a bus in Istanbul, Erdogan, who has led Turkey for two decades, thanked people for voting and said he completed Sunday's runoff vote against challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu with their support.

Official final results have not yet been released, but data based on the vast majority of ballot boxes counted showed Erdogan leading with roughly 52% support. (Reporting by Can Sezer, Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Frances Kerry)