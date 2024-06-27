Acting Director General of Kuwait Environment Public Authority (EPA) Eng. Sameera Al-Kandari reaffirmed on Wednesday Kuwait’s endeavor to enhance mutual cooperation with European Union countries in the field of renewable energy. Al-Kandari’s speech came during The Green Transition symposium organized by the authority in coordination with the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) titled “Kuwait’s Sustainable Future … Collaborative Solutions” with the participation of energy experts from Kuwait and the EU countries. She explained that the event aimed to introduce the green transition project, renewable energy sources and strategies to enhance their efficiency in the institutions concerned with this matter.

Al-Kandari pointed out that Kuwait has a record in the field of renewable energy investments through its investment funds, stressing that the country seeks, through its cooperation with the European Union countries, to gain expertise in capacity building, technology transfer, improving energy efficiency and using the best practices and available solutions.

For her part, the European Union Ambassador to Kuwait Anne Koistinen said that the Union is one of the most important supporters in the field of green transition, stressing the commitment in supporting Kuwait to achieve its goals in the field of renewable energy for the year 2030. She stressed that this event provided an opportunity to exchange experiences and present the best solutions in the topics of green transition and the integration of renewable energy technologies, in addition to improving environmental regulation and economic diversification strategies in Kuwait through investment in the field of renewable energy. (KUNA)

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

