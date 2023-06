Doha: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has released a list of around 610 mosques and prayer grounds for Eid Al Adha prayer. Eid prayer will be held at 5:01 am.

The list, which includes the name, number, and location of mosques and prayer grounds that will hold Eid Al Adha prayer, is available on the social media handle of the Ministry.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).