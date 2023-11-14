The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced on Monday that the trade exchange between Egypt and the Nile Basin countries amounted to $3bn in 2022, according to its annual bulletin.

The Nile Basin countries include Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, Congo, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Eritrea, and South Sudan.

Egypt’s exports to these countries rose to $1.7bn in 2022, up from $1.6bn in 2021, while its imports from them increased to $1.4bn, compared to $700m in 2021.

Sudan was the top destination for Egyptian exports, with a value of $929.2m in 2022, up from $826.8m in 2021. The main products exported to Sudan were fertilisers, plastics and their byproducts, and raw materials for the plastics industry.

Kenya was the second-largest market for Egyptian exports, with a value of $355.7m in 2022, down from $382.0m in 2021. The main products exported to Kenya were paper and paper pulp products, plastics and their byproducts, and electrical machines, appliances and their parts.

On the other hand, Congo was the main source of Egyptian imports, with a value of $524.5m in 2022, up from $110.9m in 2021. The main products imported from Congo were copper and its products, wood and its products, and wood charcoal. Sudan was the second-largest supplier to Egypt, with a value of $504.4m, up from $385.6m. The main products imported from Sudan were livestock and cotton.

The bulletin also showed that the chemical and plastic products group was the most exported category, with a value of $625m in 2022, up from $475.4m in 2021, a rise of 31.5%.

The bulletin also indicated that the animal and plant products, beverages, and tobacco group was the most imported category, with a value of $674.1m in 2022, up from $604.6m in 2021, an increase of 11.5%.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).