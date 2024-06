Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday stressed the importance of international efforts to remove obstacles to delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.

Sisi and Blinken agreed to intensify joint efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and an exchange of hostages, the statement added.

