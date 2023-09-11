Egypt - The Engineering Export Council of Egypt (EEC) announced that it will lead a trade mission of 22 Egyptian companies from various sectors in engineering industries, to Iraq, from 23 to 29 September.

The mission aims to increase the sector’s exports and explore new opportunities in the Iraqi market.

May Helmy, the Executive Director of EEC, said that the mission includes sectors such as household and electrical appliances, electrical industries, utensils, household appliances, metalworking, and automobile components.

She said that these sectors represent the largest share of Egyptian engineering exports, which reached $477m for electrical appliances, $252m for car components, $236m for home appliances, and $192m for electrical and electronic industries, in the first half (H1) of 2023.

Helmy added that foreign trade missions are one of the most important promotional tools used by the EEC to be present in foreign markets and market various engineering products.

She said that the EEC has an annual plan for foreign missions that focuses on the comparative advantage of target markets. She also said that EEC continues its activities to enter various markets in Asia and Africa, as there is a high demand for Egyptian engineering products.

She said that the EEC organizes direct and virtual meetings between Egyptian companies and their counterparts in several countries.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).