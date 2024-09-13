CAIRO-- Two Egyptian ministers underscored the importance of intensifying and strengthening cooperation between Kuwait and Egypt across various fields during the 13th session of the Kuwaiti-Egyptian high joint committee held in Cairo on Thursday.

In his speech, Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Ashraf Sobhy commended the efforts of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi in advancing bilateral relations and joint efforts across various domains.

He also commended the great work done by the delegations of both countries in discussing and preparing cooperation agreements, especially in enhancing youth and sports activities.

Sobhy noted that the cooperation agreements between Egypt and Kuwait in the youth and sports sectors represent a translation of the long shared history of collaborative work in these fields.

In her speech, Egyptian Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat emphasized the need to enhance joint cooperation and coordination between both sides in international forums to support efforts in restructuring the global financial system.

She stressed the importance of Kuwait, among Egypt's partners, in tackling infrastructure gaps and development needs in various governorates.

Al-Mashat highlighted the Egyptian government's commitment to drawing in Kuwaiti and foreign investments through macroeconomic stability and structural reforms.

She acclaimed the productive cooperation with Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and other Arab financial institutions in developing Sinai Peninsula and expanding partnership opportunities.

She also acknowledged KFAED's crucial role in supporting the Egyptian economy and enhancing its competitiveness, noting that the fund supports 54 projects across various sectors with a total cost of approximately USD 3.5 billion.

Al-Mashat reviewed the Egyptian government's efforts to support macroeconomic stability while promoting competitiveness and empowering the private sector through structural reforms focused on improving economic competitiveness, business environment, macroeconomic resilience, and green transformation, aimed at drawing in local and foreign investments, especially from Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti-Egyptian high joint committee began its session earlier today, under the chairmanship of Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.



The meeting included the signing of memorandums of understanding in various fields, including tourism, housing, media, youth and sports, planning and development, as well as enhancing competition protection, industrial export development, environmental protection, and cooperation between the diplomatic institutes of both countries.

